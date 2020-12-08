UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bird Flu Outbreak Detected In French Southwestern Landes Department - Agriculture Ministry

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in French Southwestern Landes Department - Agriculture Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The French Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday reported an outbreak of pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus among thousands of ducks at a poultry farm in the southwestern France's department of Landes.

"The ANSES national reference laboratory confirmed today the infection of 6 thousand ducks with the H5N8 virus in the commune of Benesse-Maremne (Landes Department), where high mortality rate was observed on December 5," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

It specified that this is the first farm infection in the country since mid-November, when the virus was detected in pet stores across France. The active circulation of the virus in the wild in Europe is attributed to migratory birds, the statement noted, adding that it cannot be transmitted to a human.

The ministry also said that it has issued order on Sunday for the elimination of all ducks in order to prevent the further spread of the virus after the first tests turned out positive for the flu. 

Related Topics

Europe Agriculture France December Influenza Sunday All

Recent Stories

ICCI for extending PM's construction package to up ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law on Up to 10 Years in Prison for At ..

2 minutes ago

World Space Forum to begin tomorrow

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches first aircraft carbon offs ..

26 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn marks 2nd anniversary with projection ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan squad arrives in Queenstown for training

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.