Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in French Southwestern Landes Department - Agriculture Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The French Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday reported an outbreak of pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus among thousands of ducks at a poultry farm in the southwestern France's department of Landes.

"The ANSES national reference laboratory confirmed today the infection of 6 thousand ducks with the H5N8 virus in the commune of Benesse-Maremne (Landes Department), where high mortality rate was observed on December 5," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

It specified that this is the first farm infection in the country since mid-November, when the virus was detected in pet stores across France. The active circulation of the virus in the wild in Europe is attributed to migratory birds, the statement noted, adding that it cannot be transmitted to a human.

The ministry also said that it has issued order on Sunday for the elimination of all ducks in order to prevent the further spread of the virus after the first tests turned out positive for the flu.