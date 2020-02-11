Bird flu outbreak reported in central Vietnam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vietnam's central Thanh Hoa province has culled more than 23,000 poultries, mostly ducks and chickens in its two A/H5N6 bird flu-hit districts, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Vietnam's central Thanh Hoa province has culled more than 23,000 poultries, mostly ducks and chickens in its two A/H5N6 bird flu-hit districts, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the A/H5N6 bird flu outbreak has been detected in 10 households in three communes of Nong Cong and Quang Xuong districts, the first two in Thanh Hoa province so far this year, the news agency quoted the provincial Department of Livestock and Animal Health as reporting.

The outbreak took place in nine households of Nong Cong district from Feb.

3 this year with about 19,800 poultries culled while it first occurred in a household in Quang Xuong district from Feb. 4 with over 3,300 poultries culled.

Relevant local agencies have disinfected surrounding areas and intensified vaccination among fowls in the district.

In 2019, bird flu outbreak was detected in 41 districts of 24 provinces and cities nationwide with a total of more than 133,000 culled, according to the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.