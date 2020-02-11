UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bird Flu Outbreak Reported In Central Vietnam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Bird flu outbreak reported in central Vietnam

Vietnam's central Thanh Hoa province has culled more than 23,000 poultries, mostly ducks and chickens in its two A/H5N6 bird flu-hit districts, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Vietnam's central Thanh Hoa province has culled more than 23,000 poultries, mostly ducks and chickens in its two A/H5N6 bird flu-hit districts, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the A/H5N6 bird flu outbreak has been detected in 10 households in three communes of Nong Cong and Quang Xuong districts, the first two in Thanh Hoa province so far this year, the news agency quoted the provincial Department of Livestock and Animal Health as reporting.

The outbreak took place in nine households of Nong Cong district from Feb.

3 this year with about 19,800 poultries culled while it first occurred in a household in Quang Xuong district from Feb. 4 with over 3,300 poultries culled.

Relevant local agencies have disinfected surrounding areas and intensified vaccination among fowls in the district.

In 2019, bird flu outbreak was detected in 41 districts of 24 provinces and cities nationwide with a total of more than 133,000 culled, according to the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Related Topics

Agriculture Thanh Hoa Vietnam 2019 From

Recent Stories

WHO says advance squad already in China to fight n ..

16 minutes ago

PML and PTI are now on the same page: Moonis Elahi

39 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects reports blaming him o ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.