Bird man in Turkey vows to tend to flock after quake

Antakya, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ):Murat Guzel scatters bird feed on the roof as the sun sets over the Antakya restaurant at which he used to work before the earthquake that destroyed the southern Turkish city.

Birds, mostly pigeons, some motley and scruffy, others pristine and plump, scrabble for the feed as Guzel, 40, calls to them.

"We take care of our birds the way we take care of our children -- and will continue to look after them," he says.

On the rooftop above Antakya's old town, he now keeps 40 birds following last week's 7.8-magnitude quake, having taken 110 back to the village he now calls home.

To reach the birds, Guzel walks through a debris-littered pantry, now covered with jam jars smashed during the tremors, up a narrow staircase to the rooftop of the traditional Turkish townhouse.

Two large white and brown birds nestle in a dovecote made of wire mesh and wood, while more than 20 others perch on a ledge in anticipation of food.

Before the quake that shattered tracts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria killing more than 43,000 people, Guzel was the cook at the Antakya Breakfast House where guests would eat olives and cheese in the courtyard of the 300-year-old building.

"There's five of us at home, and the five of us came out safe and sound," he said after they were caught up in the quake in Antakya.

Guzel has three children aged nine, 15 and 17 -- the youngest of whom, Eren, has inherited his father's interest in birds.