BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) It was due to a bird strike that the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter crashed in late July over the Caspian Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on July 24.

Its fragments and flight data recorder have been found in the Caspian Sea, as well as the body of the pilot. The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case over the crash.

"The examination of the 'black box' has showed that before crashing it has collided in the airspace with a foreign body (presumably a bird or a flock of birds)," the Defense Ministry said.