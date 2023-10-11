Open Menu

Birkenstock To Debut In New York With $8.6 Bn IPO

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) German sandals maker Birkenstock will debut on the New York stock exchange Wednesday with a valuation of $8.6 billion that belies its former dowdy image, with the brand now a fashion favorite and the pink footwear of choice for "Barbie."

Birkenstock has set its share price at $46, the firm said in a press release early Wednesday. A total of 32.26 million ordinary shares will be offered in its initial public offering, trading under the symbol BIRK.

Birkenstock started life as an orthopedic shoemaker, but has since shed its unflattering association with sock-and-sandal-wearing Germans to become a fashion accessory, as illustrated in the latest Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie.

The stock flotation marks a new milestone, just two years after the Birkenstock heirs sold a majority stake to private equity group L Catterton and the family holding fund of French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault.

"An IPO in New York signals global ambitions," said Fernando Fastoso, who is a professor specializing in luxury brand management at Pforzheim University.

"Since 2021, the company has been partially owned by a private equity firm backed by LVMH. Hence, it seems that Birkenstock wants to further develop its iconic status to target the growing market for luxury across the world," he added.

