Birth Registration Increases Worldwide, But 150 Million Children Still ‘invisible’: UNICEF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A new report from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reveals significant progress in ending the problem of the “invisible” millions of babies each year who go unregistered.
Nearly eight in 10 children under five were successfully registered at birth in the last five years, UNICEF said.
However, the report, 'The Right Start in Life: Global Levels and Trends in Birth Registration', also highlights a troubling reality: 150 million children under five still go unregistered, meaning they don’t officially exist as far as government systems.
According to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, it was crucial that to provide “stronger efforts to ensure that every child, everywhere, is registered at birth.”
Birth registration is more than a legal formality - it is the gateway to rights and protections, it was pointed out.
It ensures a child’s legal identity, prevents statelessness, and facilitates access to essential services like healthcare, education, and social protection.
Yet over 50 million children with registered births still lack birth certificates, a critical document for proving registration and securing nationality.
While global birth registration rates have climbed from 75 per cent in 2019 to 77 per cent today, progress has been uneven.
Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, and Central and Southern Asia lead the way with less than 30 per cent of unregistered births.
Lagging is Sub-Saharan Africa home to half of the world’s unregistered children.
Within the region, the disparities are stark: Southern Africa reaches 88 per cent of registrations while Eastern and middle Africa remain behind at just 41 per cent.
Rapid population growth in the region will exacerbate the challenge, with projections suggesting over 100 million unregistered children by 2030 if current trends persist.
Families face numerous barriers to registration. They often mention long distances and multiple visits to registration facilities, a lack of awareness about the process and discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, or religion. High costs also cause recurrent issues.
Nevertheless, countries like Botswana, Ivory Coast, and Rwanda offer some hope, having achieved universal or near-universal registration through innovative approaches.
Their key strategies have included leveraging health and education systems, eliminating fees, and streamlining registration processes through digital technology.
In light of this new report, UNICEF calls for the establishment of birth registration as the foundation of a legal identity system.
The agency also plans to advocate for streamlined processes to enhance accessibility and using health, education, and social protection programmes to boost registration.
Legal reforms, through enacting inclusive laws to ensure equitable access and the empowering of communities to demand registration as a fundamental right are also crucial.
“Birth registration ensures children are immediately recognized under the law, providing a foundation for protection from harm and exploitation, as well as access to essential services like vaccines, healthcare, and education,” Ms. Russell noted, highlighting the crucial need to keep up efforts.
Recent Stories
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..
Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college
More Stories From World
-
Forty migrants missing in Mediterranean, rescued girl tells NGO7 minutes ago
-
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202527 minutes ago
-
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.030 minutes ago
-
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown27 minutes ago
-
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet27 minutes ago
-
France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria buffer zone4 hours ago
-
Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast5 hours ago
-
EU says states can limit asylum rights for migrants 'weaponised' by Russia6 hours ago
-
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran6 hours ago
-
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India6 hours ago
-
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP6 hours ago
-
FIFA to confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts6 hours ago