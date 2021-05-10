UrduPoint.com
Birthday Party Shooting In Colorado Leaves 7 Dead - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Birthday Party Shooting in Colorado Leaves 7 Dead - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A birthday party at a mobile home community in the US city of Colorado Springs descended into violence when a man whose girlfriend was attending opened fire at the revelers, police said Saturday.

"Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a press statement read.

A call came shortly after midnight about a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park. Police said that friends, family and children were gathered inside a trailer to celebrate when a boyfriend of one of the female victims walked inside and began shooting at the people, before taking his own life.

"The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives. We are still investigating to determine a motive," the police said.

Colorado Springs Police chief Vince Niski said the officers were left "incredibly shaken" by the tragedy. He promised that his department would do everything it can to find the answers and give its unwavering support to the community.

