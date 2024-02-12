Biscuits And Hugs: Argentina's Milei Mends Fences With Pope
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) President Javier Milei brought Argentine biscuits with him Monday to an audience with Pope Francis, as he sought to build bridges with a compatriot he has severely criticised in the past.
The two men held talks for more than an hour at the Vatican before Milei met with the pope's top aides, with discussions including the economic crisis in Argentina, the Holy See said.
While campaigning for election last year, Milei had sharply criticised the pontiff, accusing him of political interference and calling him an "imbecile" who "promotes communism".
But in an interview this weekend he described Francis, a former archbishop of Buenos Aires, as "the most important Argentine in history".
A video of Monday's meeting released by the Vatican showed the two men smiling and joking, and the president gave Francis gifts including Argentine biscuits that he is said to enjoy, officials said.
Milei had also given the pope a big hug when they met briefly at St Peter's Basilica on Sunday, on the occasion of a papal mass for Argentina's first female saint.
Francis had brushed off the criticism as rhetoric in the heat of a campaign, and called Milei in November to congratulate him on his election win.
The president asked Francis to visit Argentina, a trip the 87-year-old pope has said he would like to make.
But no date has yet been set for the visit, which would be his first since becoming head of the Catholic church in 2013.
