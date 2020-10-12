Bishkek Commandant Proposes Prolonging State of Emergency - Kyrgyz Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The commandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev, has proposed extending the state of emergency, imposed in the country last week amid the unrest and expected to last until October 21, the Kyrgyz presidential office told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting with Orozaliev, General Staff Chief Taalaibek Omuraliev and Security Council Deputy Secretary Janybek Kaparov.

They discussed measures toward further stabilization.

"Bishkek commandant, Almazbek Orozaliev, noted a significant decrease in crime and offenses since the introduction of the state of emergency in the capital. At the same time, Almazbek Orozaliev proposed considering the extension of the state of emergency in the capital for the sake of further stabilization of the social and political situation and given strong demands of the citizens," a spokesperson for the presidential office said.