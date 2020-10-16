UrduPoint.com
Bishkek Committed To International Obligations Despite Political Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Fri 16th October 2020

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed the country's commitment to all its international obligations despite the ongoing political crisis in the country.

"The Republic of Kyrgyzstan says that it remains fully committed to all its international obligations and strict compliance with all the signed bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements," the ministry's press service told Sputnik on late Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry has also expressed gratitude to the international community and regional neighbors for the provided support during the political crisis.

"The Kyrgyz party reaffirms its commitment to the compliance with the consistency in developing friendly relations with its foreign partners, protecting investors' rights and ensuring the security of foreign citizens in Kyrgyzstan," the Foreign Ministry added.

Protests started in Kyrgyzstan after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament charged that election fraud took place and seized the parliament building. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned shortly after the protests started. On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov also left his post.

