Bishkek Court Extends Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev's Detention Until October 26 - Lawyer

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Pervomaisky district court in Bishkek ruled on Tuesday to extend the detention of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev until October 26, Atambayev's lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik.

The ex-president was placed in a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security on August 8, when he surrendered to law enforcers after a prolonged storming of his residence.

"The term was extended. He will remain in custody until October 26," Slesarev said.

The lawyer noted that he saw the decision as illegal and was going to submit an appeal to a higher court.

The district court held its hearing on extending Atambayev's detention at the State Committee. Neither relatives of the ex-president, nor his supporters, nor reporters were allowed to attend the hearing. Slesarev learned about the hearing only on Tuesday morning.

Atambayev, who ruled the country from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including murder, corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations as politically motivated.

