Bishkek Mayor Tenders Resignation Amid Protests - Spokeswoman

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The mayor of the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, has tendered resignation amid protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, his adviser told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Mayor Aziz Surakmatov has written a notification of his desire to resign voluntarily," Gulya Almambetova said.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Kyrgyz Public Broadcasting Corporation tendered resignation as well.