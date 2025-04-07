Bishkek Opens Cycling Season
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The opening of the cycling season took place in Bishkek on April 6. The event brought together hundreds of cycling and active lifestyle enthusiasts, the Bishkek Mayor’s Office reported.
The participants cycled 5.5 km, enjoying the spring weather. At the finish line, cycling enthusiasts were treated to an entertainment program.
The bike ride was held with the participation of Deputy Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva, who greeted the participants and emphasized the importance of developing cycling culture in the capital.
The safety of the participants was ensured by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, ambulances, and volunteers. The bike column moved in an organized manner, observing social distancing and all the rules.
The event was traditionally organized by the Department of Physical Culture and sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs of the Bishkek Mayor’s Office and the Cycling Federation.
