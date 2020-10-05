Bishkek Police Begin Dispersing Protesters, Use Stun Grenades, Tear Gas

The dispersal of protesters began in Bishkek, the police are using stun grenades and tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The dispersal of protesters began in Bishkek, the police are using stun grenades and tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

About 2,000 people gathered on Monday morning in Bishkek on the central square of Ala-Too.

The protesters support parties that failed to qualify for the parliament in the recent election. The protesters demand to cancel the results of the elections and to re-vote.

Now, the police are driving people back from the central square, using stun grenades and tear gas. They also transferred water cannons to the scene.