Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The police in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek cordoned off a shopping mall after unconfirmed reports emerged that the hostage crisis is ongoing and a bomb has been planted in the building.

People are being evacuated from the shopping mall, the 24.kg news agency reported, adding that the police received a call about a planted bomb in a bathroom of the building.

The shopping mall is located in downtown Bishkek.