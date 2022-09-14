Bishkek Says 2 Kyrgyz Border Guards Injured in Shootout on Border With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Two Kyrgyz border guards were injured in a shootout on the border with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result of an armed incident that occurred on September 14 ... two soldiers of the Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan were injured," the border service said.