Bishkek Says Cannot Reject Call For Help From Legitimate Kazakh Authorities

Published January 06, 2022 | 04:07 PM

The Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers on Thursday asked citizens to regard with favor the possibility of a dispatch of the Kyrgyz troops to Kazakhstan as part of the peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) and stressed that Kyrgyzstan has no right to reject the call for help from the legitimate Kazakh authorities

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers on Thursday asked citizens to regard with favor the possibility of a dispatch of the Kyrgyz troops to Kazakhstan as part of the peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) and stressed that Kyrgyzstan has no right to reject the call for help from the legitimate Kazakh authorities.

"The cabinet of ministers is addressing the Kyrgyz people, all social and political forces of the country with a call to regard with favor this decision. As a close neighbor and a strategic ally of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan has no right to reject the call for help from the country's legitimate authorities and will fulfill its obligations as needed as part of the CSTO," the cabinet of ministers said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyzstan's presidential spokesperson Erbol Sultanbaev said that if sent to Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz troops will not confront protesters but will only guard strategic facilities. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov also said that his country is ready to support Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO.

