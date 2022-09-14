UrduPoint.com

Bishkek Says Situation On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Remains Tense Despite Cessation Of Fire

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Bishkek Says Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Remains Tense Despite Cessation of Fire

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remains tense despite the fact that the shooting stopped, the Kyrgyz national security committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of 12:40 local time (06:40 GMT) on September 14, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Bulak-Bashi area continues to be tense. The shootout has stopped, however," the committee said.

Meanwhile, the negotiations continue between the regional head of the Kyrgyz border service, Col. Kyalbek Tolonbaev, and the regional head of the Tajik border service, Maj. Gen.

Hikmatullo Pirakzoda, according to the Kyrgyz national security committee.

A shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday. The Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border, according to the Kyrgyz border service.

At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions without any reason, provoking retaliatory fire.

As a result of the shootout, two Kyrgyz border guards were injured, while one Tajik border guard was killed and two more were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Same Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan September Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

49 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

58 minutes ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

1 hour ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

1 hour ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.