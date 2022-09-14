Bishkek Says Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Remains Tense Despite Cessation of Fire

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remains tense despite the fact that the shooting stopped, the Kyrgyz national security committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of 12:40 local time (06:40 GMT) on September 14, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Bulak-Bashi area continues to be tense. The shootout has stopped, however," the committee said.

Meanwhile, the negotiations continue between the regional head of the Kyrgyz border service, Col. Kyalbek Tolonbaev, and the regional head of the Tajik border service, Maj. Gen.

Hikmatullo Pirakzoda, according to the Kyrgyz national security committee.

A shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday. The Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border, according to the Kyrgyz border service.

At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions without any reason, provoking retaliatory fire.

As a result of the shootout, two Kyrgyz border guards were injured, while one Tajik border guard was killed and two more were injured.