Bishkek Shopping Mall Security Chief Refutes Reports About Hostage Crisis

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Viktor Zhirkov, the head of the security of a shopping mall in Kyrgyzstan, refuted reports that claimed that there was a hostage crisis in the building on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that people were taken hostage in the shopping mall and a bomb was planted in the building, adding that the police have cordoned off the area.

The police are now letting shoppers back into the building.