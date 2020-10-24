UrduPoint.com
Bishkek Surprised At Position Of Some Regional Partners Hesitating To Cooperate - Minister

Bishkek Surprised at Position of Some Regional Partners Hesitating to Cooperate - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan is surprised at the position of some partners in regional organizations that show hesitation in the issue of intensifying bilateral or multilateral cooperation with Bishkek, newly-appointed Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik.

"I am, of course, surprised at the position of some of our partners within the framework of regional organizations, who are cautiously following the events in Kyrgyzstan and do not hurry to intensify our bilateral and multilateral relations," Kazakbaev said.

