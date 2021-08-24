Bishkek to Decide on New Afghan Government Recognition After Its Formation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has established contact with representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) but will consider recognition of the new Afghan government only after its formation, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our embassy in Kabul has established contact with representatives of the Taliban during evacuation of Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan. As you know, 24 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were evacuated from Afghanistan over the past week," Kazakbayev said.

Asked about the possible recognition of the new Afghan government, the diplomat emphasized that "it is necessary to understand that the government has not been formed there yet."

"We hope that new state administration institutions will be formed legitimately with participation of all the political and ethnic groups of the country ... Decisions on recognition or non-recognition of the government in Afghanistan will be made after its formation," Kazakbayev emphasized.