UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Above $20,000 For First Time

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:03 AM

Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time

Leading virtual currency bitcoin on Wednesday traded above $20,000 for the first time following a sustained run higher in recent weeks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):Leading virtual currency bitcoin on Wednesday traded above $20,000 for the first time following a sustained run higher in recent weeks.

Just 12 years old, bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,145, which was still an intra-day gain of nearly four percent.

It has seen a meteoric rise since March, when it stood at $5,000, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency.

A number of central banks have meanwhile responded to the rise of cryptocurrencies and the dwindling global use of cash by announcing plans for bank-backed digital units.

Several central banks including those of China and Sweden -- but also the US Federal Reserve -- are also testing digital applications in response to Facebook's recent moves to produce its own digital unit, Libra.

Unregulated by any central bank, bitcoin emerged as an attractive option for investors with an appetite for the exotic -- although criminals have also seen its under-the-radar appeal.

Debate has meanwhile raged over the status of the digital asset, launched in late 2008, as to whether it should be seen as a form of money, an asset or a commodity.

After the unit surpassed $1,000 for the first time in 2013, it increasingly began to attract the attention of financial institutions and has experienced wild price swings.

Related Topics

China Facebook Bank Bitcoin Price Sweden Cryptocurrency Money March Criminals

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

21 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

51 minutes ago

Two killed in firing incident

33 minutes ago

112 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in ..

33 minutes ago

109 Kanal state land worth Rs 15m retrieved

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.