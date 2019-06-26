Bitcoin Breaks $12,000 Mark for 1st Time Since January 2018 - Trade Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surpassed the $12,000 on Wednesday for the first time since January 2018, according to trade data.

Cryptocurrency tracking website CoinMarketCap showed that as of 04:21 GMT on Wednesday, Bitcoin's price saw a 9.

55-percent growth to $12,246 over a 24-hour period.

According to Arseniy Poyarkov, a member of the Russian lower house council on digital economy, who heads the BiznesDrom analytic agency, the growth of Bitcoin's price was boosted by the news about the upcoming launch of the Facebook Libra virtual Currency, unveiled earlier in June.