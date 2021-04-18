Bitcoin Crashes Nearly 12% After Days of Booming Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Bitcoin nosedived by almost 12% in the past 24 hours to trade at around $54,916 early on Sunday, the lowest intraday level in months.

The drop coincided with reports that the US Treasury was about to crack down on financial institutions for laundering money through digital coin trading.

The cryptocurrency's downtrend followed a week of rallying prices. It traded as high as $64,850 last week, ahead of the Nasdaq debut by the crypto exchange Coinbase.