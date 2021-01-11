UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Down Over 20% Over Past Day To Under $32,000

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Bitcoin Down Over 20% Over Past Day to Under $32,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, lost over one-fifth of its value on Monday, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading down 20.86 percent at $31,496, as of 14.13 GMT.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high on Friday at $42,000.18.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 68.5 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.

Related Topics

World Exchange Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Market

Recent Stories

DP World’s Smart Solution Logistics signs agreem ..

21 seconds ago

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

2 hours ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Defence Minister visits Wahat AlKarama

2 hours ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.