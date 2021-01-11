Bitcoin Down Over 20% Over Past Day to Under $32,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, lost over one-fifth of its value on Monday, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading down 20.86 percent at $31,496, as of 14.13 GMT.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high on Friday at $42,000.18.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 68.5 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.