Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark for First Time in Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Bitcoin crushed through the $40,000 mark at the world's largest crypto exchange Binance on Monday to its lowest level in more than three weeks.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value shed almost 8% during the day to trade at $39,780, its worst since March 16. It last lost nearly 17% of its value in January, before recovering 12% in February and continuing the rally in March.