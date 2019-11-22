Bitcoin Drops Below $7,000 for First Time Since May

The price of Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, plunged below the $7,000 mark on Friday, its sharpest drop since May 17, according to a cryptocurrency tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The price of Bitcoin , the most popular digital Currency , plunged below the $7,000 mark on Friday, its sharpest drop since May 17, according to a cryptocurrency tracker.

The digital coin dropped 11.

45 percent on the biggest crypto marketplace to $7,020 in the late morning, data shared by CoinMarketCap showed. It traded at $7,152 at the time of writing (13:00 GMT).

Other cryptocurrencies followed the slide in price. Ethereum slumped 12 percent to $150. Ripple's XRP triggered a 5 percent loss, trading at 23 cents. The crypto market's total capitalization stood at close to $196 billion. Bitcoin's share of the market is estimated at 66 percent.