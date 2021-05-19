UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Falls By 30% After China Warning, Musk Comments

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:52 PM

Bitcoin falls by 30% after China warning, Musk comments

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent on Wednesday after China announced new curbs on cryptocurrencies and Elon Musk hinted that his company Tesla was planning to sell a huge holding.

Bitcoin fell to $30,017 -- more than half the record value it reached last month -- before recovering a bit moments later.

