Bitcoin Hits $31,000 Before Dipping to Under $30,900

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Bitcoin spiked over $31,000 on Saturday, rallying over 4 percent to yet another record high within hours after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed.

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $31,180. It later dipped back to $30,834 as of 13:38 GMT.