Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $20,430

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading up 5.

2 percent at $20,331.62, as of 13:59 GMT. Minutes earlier, it hit an all-time high at $20,436.65.

Bitcoin's previous all-time high was reached in December 2017 at $20,042.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 66 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.