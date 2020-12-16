UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $20,430

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $20,430

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading up 5.

2 percent at $20,331.62, as of 13:59 GMT. Minutes earlier, it hit an all-time high at $20,436.65.

Bitcoin's previous all-time high was reached in December 2017 at $20,042.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 66 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.

Related Topics

World Exchange Bitcoin Cryptocurrency December 2017 Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

41 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

56 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.