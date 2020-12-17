Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $21,000 - Trading Data

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than $21,000, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading up 8.31 percent at $21,105, as of 21:49 GMT on Wednesday.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 64.2 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.