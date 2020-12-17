Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $22,000 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than $22,000, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading up 14.46 percent at $22,120, as of 03:10 GMT.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 64.6 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.