Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $25,000, Later Sinks Below This Level - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than $25,000, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at over $25,000, as of 03:36 GMT, but its price has later sunk below this level.

As of 03:50 GMT, Bitcoin's price stood at $24,908.