Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $29,000, Later Sinks Below This Level - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than $29,000, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at over $29,000, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, but its price has later sunk below this level.

As of 23:32 GMT, Bitcoin's price stood at $28,840.

According to another trading platform, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin cost $28,859 at the same time.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 70.5 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.

