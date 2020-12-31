Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $29,000, Later Sinks Below This Level - Trading Data
Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than $29,000, trading data shows.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at over $29,000, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, but its price has later sunk below this level.
As of 23:32 GMT, Bitcoin's price stood at $28,840.
According to another trading platform, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin cost $28,859 at the same time.
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 70.5 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.