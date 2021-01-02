Bitcoin Hits New Record $32,000 After Rallying 10%

Bitcoin spiked to over $32,000 on Saturday, rallying almost 10 percent to yet another record high within hours after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $31,862 by 16:09 GMT. Binance, a major crypto exchange, had the world's most popular cryptocurrency reach $32,169.