UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price Of $39,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $39,000

Bitcoin spiked to over $39,000 on Thursday, rallying over 10 percent to yet another record high within days after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Bitcoin spiked to over $39,000 on Thursday, rallying over 10 percent to yet another record high within days after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed.

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $39,116 by 16:01 GMT after rallying over 13 percent. Binance, a major crypto exchange, had the world's most popular cryptocurrency reach $39,092.

Related Topics

World Exchange Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Recent Stories

Bairstow says IPL experience key to ace Sri Lanka ..

2 minutes ago

Police chief directs action against terrorists, co ..

3 minutes ago

Secy Agri orders to continue management activities ..

3 minutes ago

Denmark's Energy Agency Confirms Nord Stream 2 Con ..

3 minutes ago

France plans mass duck slaughter as bird flu hits ..

3 minutes ago

Ejaz Shah visits ANF academy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.