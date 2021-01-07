Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $39,000

Bitcoin spiked to over $39,000 on Thursday, rallying over 10 percent to yet another record high within days after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021)

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $39,116 by 16:01 GMT after rallying over 13 percent. Binance, a major crypto exchange, had the world's most popular cryptocurrency reach $39,092.