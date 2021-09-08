MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The price of bitcoin went down by 9% on Tuesday evening after reaching $52,900 in the afternoon when El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as a national Currency.

As of 15:27 GMT, bitcoin decreased in price by 9.11% to $47,010 on the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than twenty exchanges, bitcoin fell in price by 9.

05% to $46,900.

This comes after the cryptocurrency reached $52,900 in the afternoon following the announcement of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele about his country's acquisition of another 200 bitcoins. Later on Tuesday, El Salvador bought another 150 bitcoins.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to officially legalize bitcoin, passing a law that bitcoin can be used as a means of payment alongside the US Dollar. In June, this law was approved by the parliament.