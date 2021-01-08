UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed Of $40,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed of $40,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Bitcoin spiked to over $40,000 on Thursday, rallying over 14 percent to yet another record high within days after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed.

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $40,158 by 18:15 GMT after rallying over 14 percent. Binance, a major crypto exchange, had the world's most popular cryptocurrency reach $40,202.

