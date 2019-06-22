Bitcoin Surpasses $10,000 Psychological Price Tag - Trade Data
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 09:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin reached the $10,000 psychological price tag early on Saturday for the first time since 2018, according to trade data.
Cryptocurrency tracking website CoinMarketCap showed that as of 04:00 GMT on Saturday, Bitcoin's price saw a 8.
94-percent growth to $10, 591.12.
"The Bitcoin price has surpassed the $10,000 level on the information about the launched of the Facebook Libra virtual Currency," Arseniy Poyarkov, a member of the Russian lower house council on digital economy, who heads the BiznesDrom analytic agency, told Sputnik.
Facebook launched its cryptocurrency on Tuesday.