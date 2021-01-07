Bitcoin Tops $37,000, Hits New Record - Trading Data

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Bitcoin spiked to over $37,000 on Thursday, rallying over 7 percent to yet another record high within hours after hitting the $36,000 mark, according to trading data.

According to the CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average of more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $36,850 at 23:57 GMT.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin cost $36,810. Several minutes before that, the price reached $37,002.