Bitcoin Up 11% After Musk Says Tesla Will Accept It When Miners Use More Clean Energy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) SpaceX/Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk says Tesla Inc. will resume bitcoin cryptocurrency transactions when mining is done with more clean energy.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," Musk said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Coindesk data, Bitcoin surged more than 11 percent after the Twitter post, up to over $39,000 on Sunday night.

In May, Musk announced that he had suspended selling his Tesla electric vehicles for Bitcoins over concerns about the adverse environmental impact of mining the cryptocurrency.

