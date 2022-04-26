Bitcoin Up 5% Reaching $40,500 in Sign of Strong Recovery - Trading Data

The price of the Bitcoin increased by more than 5% on Tuesday, reaching $40,500, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The price of the Bitcoin increased by more than 5% on Tuesday, reaching $40,500, according to trading data.

Data from Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, showed that Bitcoin grew in price by 5.18% in a day, reaching $40,511 as of 09:36 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin rose in price by 5.25% up to $40,516 in a day.

Bitcoin is growing in price after three weeks of a continuous fall, when its value fell by 13%, the data showed.

In November, Bitcoin's price reached a historic record of $69,000, and has lost more than 40% of value since then.