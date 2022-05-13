Bitcoin Up 8% to Above $30,000 After Hitting 18-Month Low

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Bitcoin's price recovered over 8% in the early hours of Friday after dropping below $27,000 the day prior for the first time since December 2020, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading exchange, Bitcoin grew by 8.4% to $30,453 as of 04:15 GMT. The minimum trading price was approximately $26,700, the data showed.

According to another trading platform, CoinMarketCap, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value went up 7.42%, to $30,443.

The digital Currency is gradually picking up after this week's drastic fall of over 14%, when it fell below $30,000 for the first time since last summer.

Bitcoin has already tumbled by almost 20% since the beginning of May. If this trend continues, this could be its worst performance since last May, when Bitcoin's value plummeted by 35%.