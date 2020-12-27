Bitcoin Value Surges Past $26,000 To Set All-Time Record High - Trading Data
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, has surged past the $26,000 level to set an all-time record high, according to trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at $26,286.
74, as of 20:45 GMT on Saturday.
According to CoinMarketCap, an aggregator that compiles data from more than 20 brokers, Bitcoin was trading at $26,270.96 as of 20:47 GMT, a rise of 7.36 percent over the preceding 24 hours.