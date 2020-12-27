UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Value Surges Past $26,000 To Set All-Time Record High - Trading Data

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Bitcoin Value Surges Past $26,000 to Set All-Time Record High - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, has surged past the $26,000 level to set an all-time record high, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at $26,286.

74, as of 20:45 GMT on Saturday.

According to CoinMarketCap, an aggregator that compiles data from more than 20 brokers, Bitcoin was trading at $26,270.96 as of 20:47 GMT, a rise of 7.36 percent over the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

World Exchange Bitcoin Cryptocurrency From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

2 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

2 hours ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

3 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

3 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.