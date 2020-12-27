Bitcoin Value Tops $27,000, Setting New All-Time Record - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, has surged past the $27,000 benchmark to set an all-time record high, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at $27,215, as of 06:01 GMT on Sunday.

According to CoinMarketCap, an aggregator that compiles data from more than 20 brokers, Bitcoin was trading at $27,232 as of 09:05 GMT, a rise of 9.85 percent over the preceding 24 hours.