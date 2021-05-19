UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin's Price More Than Halved From April's All-Time High To $30,000

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:41 PM

Bitcoin's price more than halved from its all-time high in April and reached $30,000 on Wednesday for the first time since January 25, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Bitcoin's price more than halved from its all-time high in April and reached $30,000 on Wednesday for the first time since January 25, according to trading data.

On the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance in terms of trading volume, bitcoin fell in price by 29 percent to $31,400, as of 16.

13 Moscow time, earlier falling to $30,000. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin is falling by 29.8 percent to $30,858.

Bitcoin hit all-time high on April 14 at $64,854.

