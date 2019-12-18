UrduPoint.com
BJP Govt Moving Towards Dictatorship: Kamal Haasan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Hassan on Wednesday said that ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) was moving towards dictatorship.

He was addressing the students at Madras University.

Kamal Hassan has aksed the students of the Madras University to continue their agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Earlier, he was not allowed to enter the university.

“It is about nation and not just about education,” said Hassan. “No bill is so great that it cannot be retracted. Because if it is not

"It's not just about education. It is about the nation. No bill is so great that it can not be retracted. If it's not good for people, it should be taken back. This government is moving towards dictatorship."

