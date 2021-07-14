Black Americans' Confidence in Police Recovers From 2020 Levels, Remains Low - Gallup Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) African-Americans' confidence in law enforcement, which fell to the lowest level recorded in nearly three decades of polling following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, recovered somewhat but remains low, a Gallup poll released on Wednesday said.

"Currently, 27% of Black adults in the U.S. say they have 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in the police, up from 18% in 2020 but similar to the levels seen between 2014 and 2019," a press release explaining the poll said.

White Americans' confidence in police remained unchanged from a year ago at 56 percent but lower than the 60 percent level recorded prior to the May 2020 killing of Floyd, the release said.

Gallup's tracking of confidence in police dates back to 1993, and during this time, Black Americans have never had a high level of confidence in law enforcement, the release added.

A series of killings of Black men and women in incidents with White police officers in the past seven years has only further diminished Black Americans' trust in law enforcement, according to the release.

The poll was based on telephone interviews conducted June July 1-5, 2021, with a random sample of 1,381 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.