UrduPoint.com

Black Americans Face More Income Insecurity Than Americans Overall - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Black Americans Face More Income Insecurity Than Americans Overall - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) African Americans face higher levels of economic insecurity than Americans overall, with the issue aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and financial and unemployment challenges, according to a Pew Research Foundation poll out Wednesday.

"The survey also finds Black Americans are less secure in their finances than Americans overall: 60% of Black Americans say their household finances meet basic needs with at least a little left over for extras, compared with 71% of all Americans. Similarly, while 36% of Black Americans have a three-month emergency fund, 54% of all Americans say they have one. Similar gaps between the groups exist across all major demographic subgroups," the pollster said.

Seventy percent of black adults with incomes in the upper bracket say they have an emergency or rainy day fund to cover three months of expenses, which is more than three times the share (21%) of black adults with lower incomes who say the same. As for black adults with middle incomes, fewer than half (44%) have an emergency fund.

Twenty-four percent of black adults with a high school diploma or less say they have a three-month emergency fund, and a little over a third of black adults with some college experience say the same. Lastly, the gap between those with at least a college degree is smaller: 53% of black adults with a bachelor's degree and 57% with a post-graduate degree say they have an emergency fund.

Related Topics

Same All Share

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

6 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

7 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

7 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

8 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

8 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>