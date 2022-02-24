Black Americans Face More Income Insecurity Than Americans Overall - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) African Americans face higher levels of economic insecurity than Americans overall, with the issue aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and financial and unemployment challenges, according to a Pew Research Foundation poll out Wednesday.

"The survey also finds Black Americans are less secure in their finances than Americans overall: 60% of Black Americans say their household finances meet basic needs with at least a little left over for extras, compared with 71% of all Americans. Similarly, while 36% of Black Americans have a three-month emergency fund, 54% of all Americans say they have one. Similar gaps between the groups exist across all major demographic subgroups," the pollster said.

Seventy percent of black adults with incomes in the upper bracket say they have an emergency or rainy day fund to cover three months of expenses, which is more than three times the share (21%) of black adults with lower incomes who say the same. As for black adults with middle incomes, fewer than half (44%) have an emergency fund.

Twenty-four percent of black adults with a high school diploma or less say they have a three-month emergency fund, and a little over a third of black adults with some college experience say the same. Lastly, the gap between those with at least a college degree is smaller: 53% of black adults with a bachelor's degree and 57% with a post-graduate degree say they have an emergency fund.