Black Box Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) One of the black boxes was found at the crash site of the Boeing 737 airplane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the country's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The recording device was found at the crash site this afternoon, according to the report.

The Boeing 737 airplane with 132 people aboard crashed in southern China on Monday.